Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was taken into custody on Monday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
A day after Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, CM Arvind Kejriwal has termed the case against Jain as 'fake' and 'politically motivated', news agency PTI reported.
He further added that we have faith in judiciary; Jain is following path of truth and he will come out clean.
Satyendar Jain was taken into custody on Monday under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a few hours of questioning on Monday, ED officials said.
The minister is expected to be produced before a designated court on Tuesday.
Jain (57) is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.
Reacting sharply to the arrest, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Jain has been arrested in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's incharge for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.
"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia tweet on Monday.
"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," Sisodia added.
In February, Delhi Chief Minister had said that he had learnt from sources that the ED was going to arrest Jain just before the Punjab Assembly elections and accused the Centre of targeting the AAP after realising the BJP "would lose" the polls.