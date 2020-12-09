Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's movement still 'restricted', claims AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's movement is still "restricted" today and the main gate of his residence remains closed. According a news agency PTI, police sources said the chief minister left his residence around 11 am to attend a programme. Addressing a press conference today, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said there is an atmosphere of "undeclared emergency" around the chief minister's residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had on Tuesday alleged the Delhi Police put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre's farm reform laws at the city's Singhu border. However, a senior Delhi Police officer dismissed the claim as "totally baseless".

A senior police officer said there is no restriction on any kind of movement of the chief minister. "The police deployment outside the chief minister's residence is part of security protocol," he said.

Addressing a public gathering at his residence, Kejriwal without naming anyone had said, "I had planned that today I would go to the border not as Chief Minister but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go."

"The entire country supported the Bharat Bandh call. I want to congratulate everyone. If our farmers are not happy, we will not be happy either. Delhi has also supported the bandh," he added.

AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, held a sit-in protest outside Kejriwal's residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest.





