Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet 2 ministers each week, will run government from Tihar jail: AAP
Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody and is lodged in Tihar jail. Party's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar on April 15.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Tihar jail, will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of the work in their departments, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.
