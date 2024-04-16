Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody and is lodged in Tihar jail. Party's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar on April 15.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Tihar jail, will meet two ministers each week and review the progress of the work in their departments, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, Kejriwal is currently in judicial custody. Party's Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in Tihar jail on April 15.

Pathak, who is the party's National General Secretary (Organization), shared the chief minister's plan of action for reviewing the functioning of various departments in the coming days.

"From next week, the chief minister will call two ministers to jail every week and there he will review the work of their departments and give them guidelines and directions," Pathak said.

Tihar officials confirmed the Delhi chief minister added ministers Atishi, Kailash Gahlot, and Saurabh Bharadwaj to the list of visitors allowed to meet him twice a week.

The AAP National General Secretary (Organization) said Kejriwal asked him to convey to the party MLAs to go door to door in their areas and meet people to understand their concerns.

"The MLAs should try and solve any issue that the people are facing. Kejriwal said the MLAs will have to cover up his absence by working twice as hard as before," he said.

On April 15, Kejriwal did not get any interim relief from the Supreme Court which sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate by April 24 on his plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.

In another court hearing, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until April 23 in the money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.



