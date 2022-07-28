Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Politics / News /  Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat next month. Details here

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Gujarat next month. Details here

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal to start his Gujrat tour from August 1
1 min read . 10:46 AM ISTDevesh Kumar

This will be one of the multiple visits Kejriwal is making to the poll bound Gujarat state, earlier he also attended several meetings in Himachal Pradesh

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat on August 1. He will address a public meeting in Somnath and will again visit the state on August 6, 7 and 10, according to news agency ANI.

This is one of Kejriwal's multiple visits to poll bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Armed with latest success in Madhya Pradesh municipal elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is really trying to puts its best foot forward for the upcoming elections in two states.

Earlier this month, AAP made a stunning entry into the politics of Madhya Pradesh by winning Mayor seat in Singrauli Municipal Corporation. The victory was hailed by Arvind Kejriwal as acceptance of honest politics throughout the country.

AAP is looking active in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. On July 12, Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a Tiranga Yatra in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. 

On Tuesday Kejriwal also questioned Gujarat government after 40 people were killed after consumption of spurious alcohol in the Ahmedabad and Botad districts.

“A very sad incident came to my knowledge that more than 25 people have died in Bhavnagar after drinking spurious liquor and several others are admitted to the hospitals. I wish them speedy recovery." ANI quoted Kejriwal.

 

