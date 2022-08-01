Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit Gujarat today, address public rally

Kejriwal is actively campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls. Kejriwal will speak at the public gathering in Somnath and tour the state, according to an AAP spokesperson. Delhi CM visited Surat last Thursday and said that if his party is elected in the upcoming state legislative elections this year, to all household customers he will offer 300 units of free electricity, He pledged to cover the towns and villages of Gujarat 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.