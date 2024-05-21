Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai for investigation in AAP MP Swati Maliwal assault case
Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is being escorted by Delhi Police to Delhi Airport. Kumar is set to be transported to Mumbai for further investigation related to the assault case involving AAP MP Swati Maliwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, is being taken to Mumbai for the retrieval of data from his formatted iPhone, police said on May 21, as per ANI.