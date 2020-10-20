Delhi CM Kejriwal offers 15 crore to Telangana in view of Hyderabad floods

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended help to Telangana, in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state. The Delhi CM has announced ₹15 crore to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts.

"Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate ₹15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts," Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi govt will donate ₹15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Telangana."Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD said in a prediction valid till October 22.

Telangana is experiencing extremely heavy rains for the past few weeks. Many houses on the bank of River Musi have been submerged in floodwater flowing heavy downpour.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced ₹10 crores as contribution to the Telangana government in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state.

Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration on Monday.

