Home >Politics >News >Delhi CM Kejriwal offers 15 crore to Telangana in view of Hyderabad floods
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

Delhi CM Kejriwal offers 15 crore to Telangana in view of Hyderabad floods

1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2020, 11:49 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis,' Kejriwal tweeted
  • Telangana is experiencing extremely heavy rains for the past few weeks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended help to Telangana, in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state. The Delhi CM has announced 15 crore to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts.

"Floods have caused havoc in Hyderabad. People of Delhi stand by our brother and sisters in Hyderabad in this hour of crisis. Delhi govt will donate 15 cr to the Govt of Telangana for its relief efforts," Delhi CM Kejriwal tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rain over isolated places in Telangana."Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana," the IMD said in a prediction valid till October 22.

Telangana is experiencing extremely heavy rains for the past few weeks. Many houses on the bank of River Musi have been submerged in floodwater flowing heavy downpour.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced 10 crores as contribution to the Telangana government in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state.

Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration on Monday.

