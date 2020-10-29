Delhi CM Kejriwal to launch 'Green Delhi' mobile app to check air pollution

Amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch "Green Delhi" mobile application today. The 'Green Delhi' mobile app will enable users to register complaints about violation of anti-pollution norms. The mobile app is part of the Delhi government’s seven-point action plan to fight air pollution, which was announced by chief minister Kejriwal on October 6.

How will 'Green Delhi'mobile app work?

Through this photo-based complaint lodging app, people will be able to inform the government about the burning of waste, and industrial and dust pollution. There will be a time limit for redressal of the complaints received on the Green Delhi app, the Delhi government said.

The Delhi government said that all the concerned departments will be connected with the app, and the complaints received will automatically reach them. If the complaint is not resolved in time, action will be taken against the concerned officials, it said.

On Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a review meeting on the grievance redressal process related to the Green Delhi app with officials of various departments.

Stubble and garbage burning, dust, local industrial and vehicular emission are among the factors that contribute to high pollution levels every winter in the national capital.

Meanwhile, on October 26, the Central government submitted before the Supreme Court that it is contemplating the creation of a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in the national capital region arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via