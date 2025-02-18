Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony timing changed? Here’s what new report suggests

The new Delhi Chief Minister may take the oath at the Ramlila Maidan at 11 am on February 20, instead of 4:30 pm. Several reports on Tuesday cited sources as claiming that the time of the swearing-in ceremony has changed.

The event was going to be held at 4.30 pm but now it will be held in the morning, sources told Navbharat Times.

However, there has not been any official confirmation on this as of now.

Party sources told PTI earlier that the next chief minister of Delhi, along with the council of ministers, is likely to take oath at the Ramlila Maidan around 4.30 pm on Thursday.

According to sources, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the NDA-ruled states will be invited to the swearing-in ceremony. More than 200 MPs are also expected to be called to witness this "historic" occasion.

The Ramlila Maidan, which can accommodate around 30,000 people, is being spruced up with its boundary walls receiving a fresh coat of paint. On Monday, workers were seen cleaning the sprawling ground as well as the pavements and roads around the venue.

Who is the new Delhi CM? The BJP is yet to announce the new Delhi Chief Minister. The announcement will take place after the party will hold a legislative party meeting on February 19. The new Delhi CM is likely to be declared on February 19, and the oath-taking will take place on February 20.

For the CM post, the names of some newly-elected MLAs are doing the rounds including Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal; former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay; and other leaders such as Pawan Sharma, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Shikha Rai.

Who won Delhi Elections 2025? The BJP won the Delhi Election 2025 and is set to return to power in the national capital after more than 26 years. In the assembly poll results announced on February 8, the BJP secured 48 seats in the 70-member Assembly, returning to power in the city after 26 years. The AAP won only 22 seats.