On the first day in office as Chief Minister of Delhi on Thursday, Rekha Gupta hit back at former CM and AAP leader Atishi over her comment asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government to fullfill the promises, and said that she doesn't need to tell them everything.

After congratulating Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta, who became the fourth Chief Minister of Delhi, had Atishi hoped that the BJP would fulfill the promises they made, including ₹2500 per month to every woman.

However, reacting to AAP leader's remark, Gupta said that they will fulfill all the commitments that we have made to the people.

What Atishi said In a post on X on Thursday, Atishi said that during the Delhi assembly elections, PM Modi and BJP leaders had promised that as soon as the government is formed, the scheme to give ₹2500 per month to every woman will be passed in the first cabinet meeting, and the first instalment will be given by March 8.

“Today at 7 pm there is the first cabinet meeting of the new government. Every woman in Delhi is waiting that BJP fulfills its promise,” said Atishi.

How CM Gupta reacted “It's our government. The agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything,” said Gupta when asked about Atishi's remark.

The CM said that she (Atishi) has done what she has to while being in power.

Ex-CM hits back Hitting back at the BJP-led government for, Atishi accused the BJP of cheating the women of Delhi.

“BJP government held its first cabinet meeting today but the scheme of ₹2500 per month for women was not announced in it. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah along with the entire BJP had promised that from the very first cabinet meeting they will start giving ₹ ₹2500 per month to women,” Atishi said.

The AAP leader said that it is very sad that a woman Chief Minister broke the promise made to the women of Delhi.

First Cabinet Decisions — Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Cabinet approved the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital.

“AAP government did not allow the health scheme in the city, preventing the people from availing its benefits,” said the CM

— The Cabinet also decided to present 14 pending CAG reports in the first session of the assembly.