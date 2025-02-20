Rekha Gupta oath-taking today: Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta's son Nikunj was all praise for his mother when talking to media ahead of the oath-taking ceremony on February 20.

“It is good that a woman has been given the opportunity to be the CM. We are confident that she will be able to shoulder her responsibility very well,” he said.

On Rekha Gupta's political journey Nikunj added,"Her 30-year-long hard work has proved to be successful. She has worked hard and did all this on her own. She started from DUSU..."

“We thank PM Modi, party and everyone for this opportunity to her…” he said.

Rekha Gupta Mother-in-Law Sends Best Wishes Meanwhile, also speaking to ANI, Rekha Gupta's mother-in-law, Meera Gupta described her daughter-in-law's worth ethic, saying she will “work well” for Delhi. When prompted further, if she sends her best wishes to the CM-designate, Meera said: “Yes, certainly…”

Delhi CM Designate Rekha Gupta Oath-Taking Ceremony Today Preparations are in full swing at Ramlila Maidan for the oath taking ceremony of first-time MLA Rekha Gupta. After taking oath, BJP's Rekha Gupta will become the 4th woman Chief Minister of the national capital.

As Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi CM at 12.35 pm today, on February 20, she will make history as the sole woman CM among all 18 NDA-ruled states. Along with Rekha Gupta, Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh, too, will take oath as Delhi ministers.

Rekha Gupta had secured victory in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of 29,595 votes in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election.

Rekha Gupta's Warning: ‘Anyone who has been corrupt...’ Rekha Gupta has pledged to hold corrupt individuals accountable as she prepares to take the oath of office today i.e. February 20. While issuing a stern warning, she asserted, “Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee”.