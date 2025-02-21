Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday slammed former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi for targeting her on her first day in office saying “She doesn't need to tell us everything”
Alleging that the BJP government has broken its promise, in a self-made video, Atishi said, "BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting ₹2,500. The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi."
Strongly responding to it, Gupta said, “It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power.”
