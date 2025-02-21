Rekha Gupta slams Atishi over ‘BJP breaking promises on 1st day’ comment: ‘our government, our agenda’

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticized former CM Atishi for her comments on the first day in office. Atishi accused the BJP of not fulfilling promises to women regarding financial support. Gupta asserted that the new government will set its own agenda without external interference.

Written By Sanchari Ghosh
Published21 Feb 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta assumes charge (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday slammed former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi for targeting her on her first day in office saying “She doesn't need to tell us everything”

Alleging that the BJP government has broken its promise, in a self-made video, Atishi said, "BJP had promised the women of Delhi that in the first cabinet meeting itself, they would pass the scheme in which women of Delhi would be getting 2,500. The new CM Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers took oath. In the evening, at 7 pm, the first cabinet meeting took place. All the women of Delhi were expecting that scheme to be passed...The first day itself BJP started breaking their promises...they did not pass the scheme...BJP has made up their mind to cheat people of Delhi."

Strongly responding to it, Gupta said, “It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power.”

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 10:37 AM IST
