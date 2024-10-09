Delhi CM residence forcibly vacated, Atishi’s belongings removed, claims CMO; BJP says Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ sealed

Delhi news: The Chief Minister's Office alleged that the belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

Updated9 Oct 2024, 06:53 PM IST
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi(Hindustan Times)

 

The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday claimed that the "Delhi chief minister's residence" at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines was forcibly vacated at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party. It was alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena wants to allot it to a BJP leader.

The CMO's statement shared by news agency ANI alleged that the belongings of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi were also removed from the residence, which was earlier occupied by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

“A team of PWD [Public Works Department] officials reached Delhi Chief Minister's residence, 6-flag Staff Road, Civil Lines. Delhi CMO claims that Delhi LG got all the belongings of Chief Minister Atishi removed from the Chief Minister's residence,” ANI reported on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that officers were not allotting the bungalow to CM Atishi and her camp office there was also vacated.

What did AAP allege?

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said in a press release that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh "revealed that in gross defiance of protocol, officers have not allotted official Chief Minister’s Residence to CM Atishi under BJP’s pressure."

Singh said that "this move has stemmed out of BJP’s intention to occupy the CM Residence after not having won here for the last 27 years".

"To this end, despite CM Atishi having set up a camp office and held a meeting at the CM residence, all the staff has been removed from there," Singh said. He also presented official documents certifying former CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal vacating the residence.

Sanjay Singh said the BJP is spreading lies and creating confusion in Delhi. He said, “They’ve contested elections three times, lost three times, and now, since they can’t win elections, they are trying to destroy the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal."

“Now, since they can’t win, they are saying, ‘occupy the Chief Minister’s residence.’ They have a new desire and wish to take over the chief minister’s residence,” Singh added.

Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' sealed

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva reacted to the incident, saying Arvind Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' has finally been sealed.

"What secrets are hidden in that bungalow that without handing over the keys to the concerned department, you were trying to enter the bungalow again? You created a good drama by taking your belongings in two small trucks," Sachdeva said.

He added, "Everyone knows that the bungalow is still in your possession. The way you tried to hand over the bungalow to Atishi was unconstitutional. Atishi has already been allotted a bungalow then how can she take your bungalow? A lot of secrets are hidden in that bungalow..."

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 06:53 PM IST
Delhi CM residence forcibly vacated, Atishi's belongings removed, claims CMO; BJP says Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' sealed

