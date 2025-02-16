The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold a Legislative Party meeting in Delhi at 3 pm on Monday (February 17) at Delhi BJP State Office, sources said on Sunday.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP asserted that it will soon announce the name of Delhi chief minister.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning (from his foreign visit) by tonight. There will be a meeting of our parliamentary board tomorrow or the day after. Delhi's new CM will be before you," the party's national spokesperson Ajay Alok was quoted by news PTI as saying.

According to sources, the new Chief Minister of Delhi is expected to be sworn in on February 19.

The legislative party meeting of the BJP is expected to be held a day before the grand swearing-in that marks the return of the saffron party in the national capital after a gap of 27 years.

Preparations to form the BJP government are expected to gain momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the capital on Friday night following his trip to France and the United States of America.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and other senior party leaders will finalise key decisions regarding the new government which includes a chief minister, a council of ministers and perhaps one or two deputy chief ministers.

Delhi Election Result 2025 The BJP won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections held on February 5. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was in power in the national capital for two straight terms, was reduced to 22 seats. The Congress failed to win a single seat for the third consecutive time in the elections, the results of which were announced on February 8.

Who will be the new Delhi CM? Amid speculations, five names have emerged for the top post. These include Parvesh Verma, who defeated AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency, and Ramesh Bidhuri who was defeated by former Chief Minister Atishi from the Kalkaji seat.

Other names circulating in the political arena include BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Rekha Gupta, and Vijender Gupta.