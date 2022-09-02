Delhi CM to launch 'Make India No-1' campaign from Haryana on September 7

Rajya Sabha MP of the party Sushil Gupta said Kejriwal will start his “national mission" to make India the number one country in the world at an event in Haryana’s Hisar district on September 7, which will be attended by thousands of students from various universities of the state.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will accompany him on the launch of the campaign and will also address the Youth in Hisar.
After the campaign launching day, on the 8th of September, the AAP chief will participate in a “tiranga yatra" in Adampur and address a public meeting.
With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal formally unveiled his party’s national ambition with the launch of the “Make India No. 1" campaign last month.
During an event at the Talkatora stadium on August 17, the Delhi chief minister proposed a five-point vision for good governance and said he would travel across the country to gather support for the cause.
Kejriwal had said it was a “national mission" and appealed to people to join the campaign in masses to make India the best in the world and figure it in the list of developed countries.
This campaign is also seen by political analysts as the onset of AAP's preparation for the aim of forming government during the upcoming Haryana Legislative Elections in 2024.
“He will dwell upon the issue of unemployment in Haryana and the massive debts on farmers. He will propose concrete steps to end these problems," AAP MP Gupta said.
Gupta said the campaign is “apolitical" and called upon every section of the society to attend the two-day event in Haryana next week.
For now AAP is set to realize its national ambition by winning Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due this year, and stop the Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election.