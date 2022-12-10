Delhi Congress claims AAP tried to 'misled' councillors with 'false promises'

A day after its unit Vice-President and two councillors defected to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi Congress claimed that they are still with the Congress and alleged that the workers were enticed with blandishments by AAP.
In a press conference, Anil Kumar, President of the Delhi Congress Committee accused AAP of misleading newly-elected Congress councillors with inducements and false promises.
To prove that all its councillors are still in the party, Congress also introduced to the media, the nine councillors who won the MCD elections.
He added that the party has accepted the mandate of the people of Delhi and will continue to fight for their rights despite the electoral results.
"Arvind Kejriwal, who had sworn by clean politics, tried to mislead a couple of Congress councillors and workers with false promises and inducements, but they quickly realized Kejriwal’s mischief and reaffirmed their faith in the Congress Party, and its leadership," he said.
Delhi Congress Vice President Ali Mehdi expressed regret for attending the function of AAP and affirmed that he has ‘unshakable faith in the Congress Party.
On Friday, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the Congress councillors decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party after being inspired by the work of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In the press conference, besides Ali Mehdi, Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon were also present. Mehdi said he decided to join AAP as he wants development in his area.
"We have decided to join the AAP after seeing the development work done by Kejriwal. We want development in our area. Under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP is working hard to develop the capital," Mehdi said in the Friday press conference.
On Wednesday, the AAP unseated the BJP from the MCD after 15 years as it won a full majority with 134 seats in a 250-member house while BJP remained in the second position with 104 seats. The Congress came a distant third with 9 seats.
