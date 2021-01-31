OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Delhi Congress passes resolution to elect Rahul Gandhi as party president with immediate effect
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)

Delhi Congress passes resolution to elect Rahul Gandhi as party president with immediate effect

1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2021, 07:13 PM IST Edited By Sneha

The grand old party had recently said that Congress will have an elected president by June

Congress in Delhi on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the president of the party with immediate effect.

"Rahul ji is the only one who can inspire Congress workers. All his predictions are coming true, from farmers issue to ills of GST. He has shown his leadership ability. So, we passed the resolution to make him Congress president again," said Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Anil Chaudhary.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The grand old party had said earlier this month that Congress will have an elected president by June 2021. The Congress Working Committee had approved holding the internal election after the assembly polls.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising these issues.

Sonia Gandhi had last month met some of these 'letter-writers' and discussed the issues raised by them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout