Delhi Decoded: Women of Shaheen Bagh

NEW DELHI : Shaheen Bagh became the face of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country as the non-violent sit-in strike – led by women -- which went on for over 100 days, saw support from a cross-section of society. Besides the protests were held at a key location near the Delhi – Uttar Pradesh border, which disrupted the intestate movement for two months.

Shaheen Bagh became the face of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country as the non-violent sit-in strike – led by women -- which went on for over 100 days, saw support from a cross-section of society. Besides the protests were held at a key location near the Delhi – Uttar Pradesh border, which disrupted the intestate movement for two months.

With covid-19 restrictions being imposed across the country in March, the protest in Shaheen Bagh came to an abrupt end.

With covid-19 restrictions being imposed across the country in March, the protest in Shaheen Bagh came to an abrupt end. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

In the podcast, Stuti Govil a PhD student whose research focuses on gender and public space in Delhi and has published a paper on the Shaheen Bagh protests.

“Shaheen Bagh became this signature of the protest and the movement against the CAA in a revolutionary and landmark ways. We saw people different ideologies come together here. Shaheen Bagh meant different things to different people. The usage of names in Shaheen Bagh starts the conversation of where the protest was located," she said.

Shaheen Bagh became the signature of the protest and the movement against the CAA in revolutionary and landmark ways, says Govil adding that people with different ideologies joined hands as Shaheen Bagh meant different things to different people. “There are no parks in Shaheen Bagh and that represented the ethos of the protest and the lack of infrastructural access," she said.

"This was a non-violent movement and the kind of support that it got from people across the country and the world. It led to solidarity protests across the globe," she added.

Delhi Decoded is a weekly podcast. You can listen to all the episodes: https://www.livemint.com/podcasts/national/mint-delhi-decoded-5006404