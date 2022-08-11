Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleges a scam of ₹6000 crores in MCD3 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 06:13 AM IST
- The Deputy CM wrote to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter
Listen to this article
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged a massive toll tax scam in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The Deputy CM wrote to Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.