Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal responds as LG VK Saxena flags ’hellish’ living conditions after ground visit

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted ‘hellish’ living conditions in parts of the city on Sunday following a review of basic amenities and services. The remarks have since prompted an assurance of immediate action from former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“It was extremely disappointing and disturbing to see the helplessness and miserable lives of lakhs of people in the capital…These areas also lack basic civic amenities and services. There is no drainage system, due to which the narrow lanes are constantly filled with silt and dirty water. There is no trace of roads…The residents of the area expressed their problems regarding inadequate electricity supply, irregular water distribution, heaps of garbage on the roads and complete lack of cleanliness,” Saxena wrote in a lengthy social media post.

He also noted that there was acute water shortage in the area — forcing women to carry water in buckets from the tanker that comes once in 7-8 days. Electricity supply also remained “erratic” with many residents complaining to the LG about power cuts that lasted 8 to 10 hours per day but incurred huge electricity bills.

He also urged the AAP-led Delhi government to visit the affected areas and take stock of the ‘hellish’ living conditions. The Lieutenant Governor said that he had assured locals of immediate action — with a cleanliness drive slated to start from Monday.

The remarks have since prompted a politicial war of words between the BJP and AAP — with the ruling party accused of turning a blind eye towards sanitation issues in the national capital. Former CM Arvind Kejriwal however thanked the LG for highlighting the issues and assured a quick response.

“I thank the Lieutenant Governor from the bottom of my heart. We will address all the shortcomings he has identified. He went to Nangloi-Mundka road and pointed to potholes, we are getting that road fixed. We will get the areas he visited today cleaned. I urge him to point out the shortcomings…we will resolve them,” Times of India quoted him as telling reporters.

