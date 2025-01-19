Delhi Election 2025: ‘Could not fulfil THESE three promises’, Arvind Kejriwal asks for another ‘five years’

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday admitted that he could not fulfil three promises - cleaning the Yamuna river, providing clean drinking water and making Delhi's roads of European standard.

He said these tasks would be carried out in the next five years if the AAP is re-elected in the assembly polls.Addressing a gathering in Laxmi Bai Nagar, Kejriwal reminded people of his promises and assured themthat the AAP government is working towards their completion.

"I am truthful to my promises. Either I fulfil them or I remind that I promised but couldn't do it. I could not fulfill three promises - first cleaning the Yamuna, second, providing clean drinking water and third making Delhi's roads of European standards.

Kejriwal said the work of cleaning Yamuna will be accomplished in two to three years.

“A lot of work has been done...Yamuna will be cleaned in next two to three years. About 24-hour drinking water supply, this has been started in a colony of Rajendra Nagar. I inaugurated it...Now we will do it for all areas of Delhi. We will improve the quality of roads. All these 3 works will be completed in the next five years,” he said.

Kejriwal spoke of the AAP government's work for improving schools and the power situation.

"In the summer of 2014 there used to be power cuts for 10 hours. We have made sure that Delhi receives electricity for 24 hours. BJP has government in 20 states yet they don't provide electricity for 24 hours. Delhi also has the cheapest electricity," Kejriwal said.

"We have provided good education to children. No government focused on government schools. We have built amazing government schools. Last year the result of government schools was 99.7 per cent. Private schools had 92 per cent result. I believe there's no bigger patriotic work than providing free and good education," he added.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

