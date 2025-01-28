‘Factually incorrect…misleading’: Delhi Jal Board CEO rebukes Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘poison in Yamuna’ claim

Delhi Jal Board CEO Shilpa Shinde on Monday denied AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's claim that the Haryana government had released “poison” into the Yamuna River.

In a letter to Delhi chief secretary Dharmendra, Shinde called the allegations “factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading”, while emphasising the potential harm caused by such claims to interstate relations and public confidence, PTI reported.

What had Kejriwal accused? In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP chief alleged that those associated with the BJP in Haryana are mixing poison in the water and sending it to Delhi.

“If people in Delhi drink this water, many will die. Can anything be more disgusting than this? The poison that is being mixed in the water cannot even be cleaned in water treatment plants. For the safety of the people of Delhi, the water supply has to be stopped in many areas,” he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government of contaminating the raw water reaching Delhi, likening it to "biological warfare" and suggesting it could lead to mass casualties in the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi earlier held a press conference and accused Haryana of intentionally releasing industrial waste into the Yamuna.

What did the Delhi Jal Board say? However, Shinde's letter clarified that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) regularly monitors water quality and adjusts the treatment processes accordingly.

“During winter, ammonia levels in the Yamuna naturally increase due to reduced flow and the mixing of untreated sewage or industrial waste upstream. DJB's water treatment plants are designed to handle ammonia levels up to 1 ppm and even higher concentrations, such as 6.5 ppm at present, through dilution with water from the Carrier Lined Channel and Delhi Sub-Branch,” the letter said.

Shinde explained that reduced flow during the winter season exacerbates the impact of untreated sewage upstream, but the Haryana government has already initiated measures to address the issue, including laying pipelines to comply with National Green Tribunal's orders.

The DJB CEO urged the chief secretary to forward the matter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, noting that such “fear-mongering statements” will not only mislead Delhi residents, but also harm relations with Haryana, a critical upstream state, PTI reported.

The chief secretary has since forwarded Shinde's note to the lieutenant governor, highlighting its implications for interstate relations.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also dismissed Kejriwal's accusations, stating that the AAP government has a habit of blaming others for its own shortcomings.

Yamuna issue The cleanliness and water quality of the Yamuna have become a major issue in the heated political climate ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections in Delhi.

Water shortages in some areas of the capital, caused by reduced treatment capacity at DJB's plants, have led to a heated exchange between the AAP and BJP.

Although Shinde's letter aims to clarify the situation, it remains uncertain how the allegations will influence the ongoing political debate surrounding Delhi's water supply and interstate cooperation.

