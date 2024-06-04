Delhi Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The results for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, covering seven parliamentary seats, will be announced today, June 4th.
In the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Delhi saw a three-cornered contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-Congress alliance, and Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).
Voter turnout
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi went to polls on May 25th, marking an effective moment in the national capital's electoral landscape. Despite the scorching heat, a voter turnout of 53.73 per cent was recorded in Delhi by 5 p.m.
With a vast electorate of 1.52 crore voters, comprising 82 lakh men, 69 lakh women, and 1,228 from the third gender category, the election saw participation across more than 13,000 polling booths.
Who are the contestants?
While the BJP and BSP fielded candidates for all seven Lok Sabha seats, the AAP contested in four constituencies—New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi—while the Congress contested in the remaining three—Chandni Chowk, North-East, and North-West.
AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar for the East Delhi seat, Mahabal Mishra for West Delhi, Somnath Bharti for New Delhi, and Sahi Ram Pahalwan for South Delhi.
Congress has put forth J P Agarwal for the Chandni Chowk seat, Kanhaiya Kumar for North East Delhi, and Udit Raj for the North West Delhi constituency.
On the other hand, the BJP has named its candidates as Manoj Tiwari for North East Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri for South Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj for New Delhi, Harsh Deep Malhotra for East Delhi, Yogendra Chandolia for North West Delhi, Praveen Khandelwal for Chandni Chowk, and Kamaljeet Sehrawat for West Delhi.
What do exit polls predict?
According to the Axis My India Exit Poll 2024, the BJP is anticipated to secure 6-7 seats in Delhi, with the INDIA bloc, comprising the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, possibly not winning any seats or being limited to just one.
On the other hand, the CVoter Exit Poll 2024 offers some relief to the INDIA bloc by predicting 1-3 seats for the Opposition alliance, while the BJP is expected to clinch 4-6 seats. Similarly, the TV9 Bharatvarsha-Polstrat exit poll anticipates a complete victory for the BJP in Delhi, suggesting that the saffron party is poised to achieve a hat trick by securing all seven seats in the national capital.
Delhi Election Results Live: 'We have been losing for 10 years and still, we are fighting..,' says Congress worker Jagdish Sharma | WATCH
Congress worker Jagdish Sharma says, "I have already said 6 days ago that the election has been looted, it (counting of vote) is just a formality because the people of the country believe in the Constitution system. All Congress party leaders will come but I will not wait for the Constitutional result... We have been losing for 10 years and still, we are fighting, fighting every day... My leaders are standing with the people, they are true to their work."
Delhi Election Results Live: BJP may score hat-trick in Delhi, may win all 7 seats again
The exit poll predictions came as a big shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). In the national capital, where seven parliamentary constituencies are up for election, the exit polls predict that the BJP might win all, like in 2019's Lok Sabha election.
Axis My India Exit Poll 2024 predicted that BJP may win 6-7 seats in Delhi, and the INDIA bloc, which constitutes Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, may not even open their account or are likely to get restricted to 1. Similar findings were reported by Today's Chanakya Exit Poll, which predicted a clean sweep of BJP in the national capital, where the INDIA bloc is nowhere to be seen.
Delhi Election Results Live: Security beefed up at counting centre in Delhi's Siri Institutional Area | WATCH
Delhi Election Results Live: Security tightened at counting centers, strong room pan-India ahead of Lok Sabha counting of votes
With hours left before the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in the world's largest democracy, security has been heightened at multiple locations across the country with police and paramilitary forces conducting intensive patrolling.
Visuals from the national capital showed that the North-East Delhi District Police along with paramilitary forces were patrolling and checking vehicles in Nand Nagri, Seelampur, Dayalpur, Sonia Vihar and Bhajanpura areas of Delhi.
Patrolling is also on at the Connaught Place and Barakhamba areas of Delhi. Security has been heightened at counting centres in Delhi's Khelgaon, Siri Institutional Area and other places as well. (ANI)