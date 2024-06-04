Delhi Election results 2024: Full list of winners in Lok Sabha election

Election Commission of India trends showed on Tuesday that the BJP is leading in all seven constituencies of the National Capital Region, Delhi, with party candidate Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi leading with over 47000 votes against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In West Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat of the BJP, contesting against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, leads by 34,184 votes, while Yogender Chandoloya, the BJP candidate in North West Delhi, had a lead of 57,060 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP is leading in all seats in the national capital.

In East Delhi, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar trailed by 6,751 votes to BJP's Harsh Malhotra. Meanwhile, in South Delhi, BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri led by 20,868 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan.

Additionally, in the New Delhi constituency, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late BJP veteran leader Sushma Swaraj, held a lead of over 18,480 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP is engaged in direct competition with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital, where it had secured victories in all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA surged ahead with leads in 296 seats, indicating a potential third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, albeit with a stronger opposition. The opposition bloc, known as INDIA, closely trailed with leads in 227 seats.

The BJP maintained a lead in 236 out of 542 seats, while the Congress showed a notable increase with leads in 97 seats. This suggests a decline for the ruling party from its 2019 tally of 303 seats, juxtaposed with a significant rise for the opposition from its previous count of 52 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In trends available till 11.45 am, the NDA was close to the 300 mark, comfortably over the magic figure of 272, with the opposition INDIA bloc making significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies)

