BJP and the playbook of disruption: What lies ahead for upcoming polls
Summary
- One of the themes running through the BJP’s strong start in the ongoing five-year state election cycle is splintering the Opposition and upending established structures by any means. Expect more of that script for the six state elections in the coming year or so.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) juggernaut rolls on, carving out electoral paths that are creative, combative, and sometimes even contentious. In this ongoing five-year cycle of state elections, which began with the national elections in May 2024, the BJP has won five of nine states. Compared to the previous result in those states, the BJP retained power in two (Arunachal Pradesh and Haryana), and in three, it upended an incumbent (Odisha, Maharashtra and, now, Delhi).