BJP and the playbook of disruption: What lies ahead for upcoming polls

The full might of that playbook was seen in Delhi, India’s 19th largest territory by population and 32nd largest by area but 11th largest by economic size. As the national seat of power, it also acquires outsized visibility. The BJP last ruled Delhi between 1993 and 1998, with three chief ministers taking turns. Even as the BJP became the epicentre of political power after 2014, this tiny state held out. It became the site of the feisty, alternative politics of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), broadly emerging around the same time.