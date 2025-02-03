Delhi Elections 2025: ‘Post of Governor, President?’ Arvind Kejriwal takes ‘post-retirement job’ jibe at CEC Rajiv Kumar

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticized Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar for allegedly succumbing to BJP pressure for a post-retirement role, claiming he compromised democracy.

Updated3 Feb 2025, 12:44 PM IST
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. (@AamAadmiParty via PTI Photo) (@AamAadmiParty)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday accused Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar of bowing to pressure from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in exchange for a post-retirement appointment.

Here's what Kejriwal said

Kejriwal hit out Kumar, accusing him of compromising democracy for personal benefits. He said, “Today the way the Election Commission has surrendered before the Bharatiya Janata Party, it seems as if the Election Commission does not exist. This is raising a very big question. It is absolutely justified for people to have questions in their minds that Rajiv Kumar Ji, who is the Chief Election Commissioner, is retiring at the end of this month, what kind of post has been offered to him post retirement?”

He noted, “The post of Governor, the post of President, what kind of post can it be?.. I request Rajiv Kumar Ji with folded hands. Do your duty, give up the desire for the post, give up the greed for the post. Now at the end of your career, do not destroy the country, the country's democracy.”

Who is this biggest goon who is not afraid of the laws of this country?

Monday marks the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Delhi will go to the polls on Wednesday and the results of the election will be declared on February 8. 

AAP returned to power in Delhi with a decisive victory. The party won 62 out of the 70 seats. The BJP, its closest competitor in the elections, managed to win only 8 seats. The Congress party, which at one point dominated the capital, could not win even a single seat. In 2015, the AAP swept 67 of the 70 seats at stake, leaving just three for the BJP and none for the Congress.

Delhi has about 1.56 crore voters who can cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

Key Takeaways
  • Allegations of political interference in the electoral process can undermine public trust.
  • The impact of post-retirement job promises on the integrity of election officials is a critical concern.
  • Rising tensions between political parties and election authorities may affect future electoral fairness.
First Published:3 Feb 2025, 12:44 PM IST
