Delhi Elections 2025: As voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies will take place on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to participate in the “festival of democracy”.

Voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies will take place today, from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.

In a post on X, PM wrote, “Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote. On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshment!”

A look at hot seats Several hotly contested seats feature high-profile candidates, including those in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Jangpura, Kalkaji, and more.

The incumbent AAP, which holds over 60 of the 70 seats in the assembly, is seeking re-election by highlighting the work accomplished during its previous two terms.

Delhi's current Chief Minister and AAP leader, Atishi, is running in the Kalkaji constituency. She faces competition from Congress' Alka Lamba and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

In Jangpura, AAP's Manish Sisodia is contesting against Congress' Farhad Suri and BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Assembly seat, the home turf of former CM Arvind Kejriwal, will witness a triangular contest between Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, BJP's Parvesh Verma, and AAP.

The New Delhi seat sees a high-profile three-way contest with former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), BJP's Parvesh Verma, and Congress's Sandeep Dikshit (son of former CM Sheila Dikshit).