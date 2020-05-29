Delhi encourages home quarantine, Kejriwal's video message today

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government is pushing for home quarantine for coronavirus positive patients who have mild symptoms, even as cases continue to rise in the state.

To raise awareness about the procedures and instructions for the home isolation protocol, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government will air a 15-minute video on all major news channels at 6:40 PM on Friday.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said over 80% of coronavirus patients have either no symptoms or very mild symptoms and can recover at home. Of the 8,470 active cases in Delhi, 4,227 patients are recovering at home.

In the last 24 hours, 1,106 cases have been recorded taking the state's tally to 17,386 cases. This is the highest single-day increase in Delhi since the crisis began. There has been a rapid increase in the number of cases since restrictions were eased in the fourth phase of the lockdown.

The announcement by Delhi government comes as some states, including Maharashtra, have reported shortage of beds in hospitals.

According to the guidelines laid down under the health department, patients have to remain isolated at their homes in case of no or mild symptoms. Their treatment is then monitored by a team of health workers and doctors who stay in constant touch with the patient. A caregiver/attendant shall also be available 24x7 for the care of the patient.

"More than 80% of corona positive patients either have no symptoms at all or show mild symptoms like mild fever or cough. Such patients do not need to get admitted into the hospital. They can stay home and look after themselves. We have made these guidelines to explain to patients what to do during home isolation and what precautions to take. One thing to keep in mind is - do not panic. Most people recover from Corona easily," Kejriwal said.

According to the Delhi government dashboard on hospitals, of the total 4,306 beds available in hospitals, 2,145 are currently vacant. Delhi has one of the highest number of covid-19 positive patients in the country.

