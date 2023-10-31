The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on November 2, to question him in connection with its ongoing probe into the Delhi excise policy case. This summon also came after SC rejected two separate bail pleas of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and said that a transfer of ₹338 crore was tentatively established in the matter.

Earlier in April this year, Kejriwal was also summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the same case, however, he was not named as an accused in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 17 last year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021 but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

After the summons were issued to Delhi CM, war of words have emerged between the AAP and BJP. The AAP has alleged that the Centre wants to send Arvind Kejriwal to jail and finish off the party while the BJP welcomed the summons to Kejriwal, saying it was a "victory of truth". AAP leader Atishi has also claimed that that there are apprehensions that the ED will arrest CM Kejriwal on 2 November after questioning him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said it's clear from the ED's notice that the BJP-led central government's "only aim" is to finish off the party.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The time has come to sacrifice everything for the country. No one including our party leaders and workers is afraid of going to jail. It is clear that the Central government wants to finish the Aam Aadmi Party. Now, they want to put Arvind Kejriwal in jail."

Her further added that, “Two days back, Manoj Tiwari said that Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha would be arrested. It is part of BJP's political strategy to put top leaders of Aam Aadmi Party behind the bars and finish it. The reason is political and they have a problem with us."