Delhi Excise policy case: ED summons Arvind Kejriwal for 8th time, demands Delhi CM to appear today
Kejriwal summoned by ED for questioning in money laundering case linked to scrapped Delhi excise policy. AAP leaders were accused of receiving kickbacks for the electoral campaign. Sisodia and Singh are in custody. Policy annulled after CBI probe initiated.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before the agency on Monday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which has since been scrapped.