'Very painful', says Arvind Kejriwal on photo of Manish Sisodia hugging ailing wife after court approval to visit home
Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was granted permission by a city court to visit his unwell wife. He spent six hours with her before returning to jail.
AAP minister and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia presently incarcerated in Tihar jail due to his involvement in an alleged liquor scam case, was granted permission by a city court to visit his unwell wife on Saturday.
"Is it right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country?" Kejriwal wrote on X.
In June, the Delhi High Court granted permission to Sisodia to visit his wife, Seema, who suffers from multiple sclerosis. He was unable to meet her at that time as she had been hospitalized due to a sudden deterioration in her health.
As part of the court's permission, Sisodia was instructed not to engage with the media or participate in any political activities during the visit.
Sisodia, a prominent leader of the AAP, previously served as the deputy chief minister and held several portfolios, including the Excise Department, within the Arvind Kejriwal government.
However, Sisodia faced arrest by the CBI in February. Subsequent to his arrest, he resigned from his position as deputy CM and minister of various departments. Despite this, his family continued to reside at his former official residence on Mathura Road, sharing the space with Education Minister Atishi.
Notably, the Supreme Court recently denied Sisodia's bail application in the ongoing case.
(With inputs from PTI)
