Delhi excise policy: ED summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed Aam Admi Party leader and its MCD poll in charge Durgesh Pathak has been summoned by ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Enforcement Directorate(ED) has summoned Aam Admi Party's (AAP) MCD poll in charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with the Delhi government's excise policy on Monday.
Sisodia took to Twitter to share the news and questioned whether the ED was targetting the liquor policy or MCD polls.
In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia wrote, "The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?"
The Enforcement Directorate hasn't officially confirmed the summons on Durgesh Pathak yet.
With the first step of the delimitation exercise complete, the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) could take place by the end of the year. The first phase of delimitation has recommended decreasing the MCD wards from 272 to 250.
Meanwhile, Pathak could be another step in the confrontation between AAP and central agencies. While Delhi Health minister Satyendra Jain is currently under judicial custody after being arrested by ED in a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia himself is under the radar of Central Bureau of Investigations(CBI) and ED in connection with alleged irregularities in the New excise policy implemented by the Delhi government.