Delhi excise policy case: BRS' Kavitha ‘threatened’ SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court
CBI alleges BRS leader K Kavitha threatened Aurobindo Pharma promoter to pay ₹25 crore to AAP for liquor business in Delhi. Kavitha assured Reddy of Delhi govt contacts.
Delhi excise policy scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a special court that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha allegedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay ₹25 crore to the AAP for the five retail zones allocated to his company as per the Delhi government's excise policy.