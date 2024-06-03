Delhi excise policy scam is worth over ₹1,100 crore: ED in supplementary chargesheet against K Kavitha
In supplementary prosecution complaint, the federal agency said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth ₹292.8 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on Monday submitted fresh details in the Delhi Excise Police case and claimed that the more than ₹1,100 crore was laundered. In supplementary prosecution complaint, the federal agency said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha was involved in proceeds of crime (PoC) worth ₹292.8 crore.