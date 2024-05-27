Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has in his petition to the SC said he has to undergo PET-CT scan and other tests, and asked for seven days to complete the health check-ups.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an extension of his interim bail by seven days, according to an ANI report.

He was granted 21-days of interim bail by the apex court on May 10 in the money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. His interim bail ends on June 1, and he is directed to surrender on June 2.

Kejriwal has in his petition said he has to undergo PET-CT scan and other tests, and asked for seven days to complete the health check-up, ANI reported citing AAP.

Speaking to ANI about Kejriwal's interim bail extension plea, AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi CM lost 7 kgs during his ED custody and the sudden weight loss concerned doctors.

"When he (Kejriwal) was in ED custody, judicial custody, he lost 7 kg of weight. This sudden weight loss is a matter of concern for doctors. Despite being out of custody and under medical supervision, he has not been able to regain that weight again. Early tests have indicated that his ketone levels are extremely high. Unexplained sudden weight loss, along with high ketone levels, could be the indicator of some serious medical ailments, including damage to the kidneys and cancer. Therefore doctors have suggested that he needs to have a set of series of investigations including PET scan of his entire body and other such serious tests..." she said.

SC's 5 conditions for Kejriwal's Bail The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, set five conditions, one of which prohibited him from contacting any witnesses involved in the case.

Before being released from jail, Kejriwal had to furnish a personal bond of ₹ 50,000.

50,000. He is prohibited from visiting both the Chief Minister's Office and the Delhi Secretariat.

He is obliged by a statement made on his behalf, ensuring that he does not sign official files unless it is deemed necessary and required for obtaining clearance approval from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

He is prohibited from making any comments regarding his involvement in the Excise Policy case.

He is barred from interacting with any witnesses involved in the case or accessing official files related to the proceedings. Also Read | 'Here I am': Arvind Kejriwal exits Tihar jail after SC grants interim bail | Watch

While granting interim bail, the SC took into consideration that Kejriwal is the Chief Minister of Delhi and leader of one of the national parties.

On the question of an under-trial person being granted bail for campaigning for the polls, the Supreme Court said, "No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to society."

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged scam in the Delhi Excise policy. He was sent to judicial custody later and was lodged in Tihar Jail.

