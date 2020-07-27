Delhi government launches portal for job seekers, employers

NEW DELHI : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Monday launched a portal -- jobs.delhi.gov. in --- for both job seekers and organizations that looking to hire, in a bid to restart the economic activity in the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the migrant workers who had returned to their home states to come back. Job cuts in informal sector, loss of income, fears of contagion and nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus had triggered a massive interstate migration in Delhi and other metro cities.

Following the resumption of the economic activity, businesses are facing difficulty in hiring and people are struggling to find jobs, Kejriwal said. “To bridge the gap, we are launching a portal today for those looking for jobs or looking to employ people. This will be an employment market," he added.

“There will be no limit on the number of jobs a candidate can apply for. This will be for job seekers and companies. Even though there are private websites, this is a free service by the government to remove middleman. You can reach out directly. I appeal to businessmen and industry officials to register on this portal. There will be labourers who won’t know how to access this website. I appeal the people of Delhi to help them out," Gopal Rai, cabinet minister said.

Delhi’s covid tally, which was one of highest in the country, has declined significantly. On 23 June, with 4,000 fresh cases, the national capital witnessed highest single day spike. On 26 July, 1,075 new cases were reported and the number of active cases were reduced to 12,000.

“Even as cases across the country continue to rise, Delhi is seeing a constant reduction in the number of people testing positive. We now need to go to the next stage. During the lockdown, a lot of businesses have been impacted and people lost their jobs. We all need to work on fixing the economic health of Delhi. As the lockdown was imposed, we saw migrant labourers leaving Delhi in large numbers. Some people have started coming back. I appeal to the rest to come back," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference on Monday.

