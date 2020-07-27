Delhi government launches portal for job seekers, employers

“Even as cases across the country continue to rise, Delhi is seeing a constant reduction in the number of people testing positive. We now need to go to the next stage. During the lockdown, a lot of businesses have been impacted and people lost their jobs. We all need to work on fixing the economic health of Delhi. As the lockdown was imposed, we saw migrant labourers leaving Delhi in large numbers. Some people have started coming back. I appeal to the rest to come back," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference on Monday.