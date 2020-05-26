Subscribe
Home > Politics > News > Delhi govt has sent nearly 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses media, in New Delhi.

Delhi govt has sent nearly 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains: Manish Sisodia

1 min read . 05:58 PM IST PTI

  • According to the deputy chief minister, lunch and dinner are being served to the needy people in the national capital at 2,500 camps set up by the Delhi government
  • The Delhi government has paid the train fares in most of the cases, Manish Sisodia said

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government has sent around 2.41 lakh people back to their home states in 196 trains from May 7 till Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said nearly 1.25 lakh people were sent to Bihar, 96,610 to Uttar Pradesh, 3,000 to Jharkhand, 2,500 to West Bengal and 2,100 to Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said nearly 1.25 lakh people were sent to Bihar, 96,610 to Uttar Pradesh, 3,000 to Jharkhand, 2,500 to West Bengal and 2,100 to Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing an online media briefing, Sisodia said nearly 1.25 lakh people were sent to Bihar, 96,610 to Uttar Pradesh, 3,000 to Jharkhand, 2,500 to West Bengal and 2,100 to Madhya Pradesh.

The Delhi government has paid the train fares in most of the cases, he said.

Recently, the AAP dispensation and the Bihar government had engaged in a war of words over train fares of migrant workers.

According to the deputy chief minister, lunch and dinner are being served to the needy people in the national capital at 2,500 camps set up by the Delhi government.

