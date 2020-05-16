Home > Politics > News > Delhi govt launches online portal for construction workers
Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai. (ANI)
Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai. (ANI)

Delhi govt launches online portal for construction workers

1 min read . Updated: 16 May 2020, 12:55 AM IST PTI



NEW DELHI : Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Friday launched an online portal where construction workers can register themselves with the government.

At present, there are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the Construction Workers' Welfare Board headed by Rai.

In a statement, the minister said construction workers can register themselves at http://www.edistrict.delhigovt.nic.in/

There is also a facility of renewal of registration through the portal.

Rai said there are many unregistered construction labourers in the national capital.

"In a bid to solve this registration and renewal-related issues, we have launched a portal. From Saturday, the construction labourers can register for a new application or renewal," he said.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had decided to provide financial assistance of 5,000 again to the construction workers in the wake of the lockdown.

