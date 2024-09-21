Delhi govt portfolio allocation: CM Atishi takes charge of education, finance, 11 other departments | Who gets what?

Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 departments, including Education and Finance. Saurabh Bharadwaj takes eight, focusing on Health and Urban Development.

Livemint
Published21 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Delhi govt portfolio allocation: CM Atishi takes charge of education, finance, 11 other departments | Who gets what?
Delhi govt portfolio allocation: CM Atishi takes charge of education, finance, 11 other departments | Who gets what?(PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will lead 13 departments including education and finance after taking oath on Saturday afternoon. Te Cabinet currently has five members (apart from the CM) with first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat joining the existing Ministers. The senior AAP leader will however have a brief tenure in office as assembly elections in the national capital are due in February.

According to the portfolio allocation list released on Saturday evening, Saurabh Bharadwaj will take charge of eight departments including Health, Urban Development and Social Welfare. Gopal Rai will helm three departments including Environment. Kailash Gehlot is set to take charge of four departments including Transport and WCD. Imran Hussain will head the Food Supply and Election Department. Mukesh Ahlawat will become Delhi's SC/ST Minister as well as taking charge of four more departments including Labour.

Also Read | CM Atishi retains Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot in Delhi Cabinet

The low-key swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Niwas was attended by her predecessor and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other party leaders and MLAs.

The newly appointed Delhi government will have its work cut out for itself — fast-tracking several pending policies and welfare schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0.

Senior AAP leader Atishi was administered oath as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday.

“For the next four months, my work would be to take care of the people of Delhi. BJP has tried everything from jailing AAP leaders and stopping the work of development in Delhi. BJP and LG (VK Saxena) stopped the road works, stopped medicines from reaching the hospitals, stopped the tests in mohalla clinics. BJP and LG stopped the garbage collection in Delhi, but now I promise you that Arvind Kejriwal is out of jail, all these works will get completed,” the new CM assured.

Also Read | AAP demands govt house for outgoing CM Kejriwal, says ‘he’s entitled to it’

She also urged the people of Delhi to make Kejriwal return as CM after the Assembly polls early next year. Atishi hailed Kejriwal for setting an example in morality by stepping down as chief minister despite getting bail from the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.

"It is an emotional moment for me as he will not be the chief minister. He understood the pain of every person. He ensured free treatment for people, worked to improve the lives of the students of government schools, brought the provision of free bus rides for women. The BJP implicated him in a false case and did everything to break him," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ on Sept 22 as AAP gears up for Delhi polls

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsDelhi govt portfolio allocation: CM Atishi takes charge of education, finance, 11 other departments | Who gets what?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.