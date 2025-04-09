Delhi govt revokes 177 political appointments made by AAP regime, including Delhi Jal Board chairperson

The Delhi government, led by BJP, has revoked 177 political appointments made by the AAP administration, affecting key positions in 17 boards and academies, including the Delhi Jal Board and Animal Welfare Board. Notable removals include AAP MLAs Pawan Rana and Vinay Mishra.

Livemint
Updated9 Apr 2025, 02:27 PM IST
New Delhi, Apr 08 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma)
New Delhi, Apr 08 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI Photo/Amit Sharma) (Amit Sharma)

The Delhi government, now led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has revoked 177 political appointments made during the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration. This decision, effective immediately, affects key positions across various boards, academies, and statutory bodies under the Delhi government, as reported by IANS.

According to reports, the cancelled appointments included serving and former AAP MLAs, office-bearers, and party leaders in organizations like the Delhi Jal Board, Animal Welfare Board, Hindi Academy, Urdu Academy, Punjabi Academy, Sanskrit Academy, and the Teerth Yatra Vikas Samiti, among others—spanning a total of 17 bodies, according to media reports.

Among those removed were AAP MLA Pawan Rana, who had served as the Chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, MLA Vinay Mishra, who was the Vice Chairperson, and Preeti Tomar, the wife of former AAP minister Jitender Tomar, who was a board member. Several other political figures from the party had been appointed to institutions like the Delhi Haj Committee and the Punjabi Academy, according to report.

Similarly, Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee non-official members Karnail Singh and Som Dutt, both current AAP MLAs, have been removed, PTI reported.

The terminated members and chairpersons include AAP MLA Gopal Rai, who had served as the chairperson of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board. Additionally, six non-official members have been terminated.

The memberships of other panels, such as the Tree Authority, Delhi Biodiversity Council, Delhi Village Development Board, Delhi Animal Welfare Board, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, and Delhi Jal Board, have also been revoked.

Furthermore, the existing memberships of various academies, including Hindi, Urdu, Sahitya Kala Parishad, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Maithili, and Bhojpuri, have been terminated.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

First Published:9 Apr 2025, 01:54 PM IST
