Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking stay on release of ‘Lootcase’

The high court reiterated that there is no copyright in any idea, subject matter, theme or plot, and violation of copyright is confined to the form, manner and arrangement and the expression of the idea by the author of the copyright at work. The order was passed last week.

“The subject case revolves around similarity in the idea and plot of movie ‘Lootcase’ with that of unreleased film and script of ‘Tukka Fitt’. The admitted position is that the script of the latter film was not in the public domain. Therefore, similarity, if any, has to be restricted to the idea and concept," said Sameer Jain, Founding & Managing Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

“While rejecting the prayer for interim injunction, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court upheld the proposition of law that there is no copyright protection in ideas and concept i.e. even if the idea/ concept of two literary works are same, one cannot seek an injunction against the others. This is because that the protection is granted in the work that results from the idea and/ or concept," Jain added.

