Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Gunjan Saxena on Netflix

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused Centre’s plea to stay streaming of Netflix movie 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' at this stage. According to the plea, the movie portrays the prestigious Indian Air Force (IAF) in a bad light. "You should have come sooner", said Justice Rajiv Shakdher as he refused to pass an interim injunction order. The movie was released on Netflix on 12 August.

The high court has sought response from Dharma Productions Private Limited, which produced the film and Netflix on the plea to stop streaming of the movie. The court said it was of the view that former Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena should also be arrayed as a party to the suit. The court has issued notice to her, seeking her response on the same.

The plea alleged that by changing the name of the movie from 'Kargil Girl' to 'Gunjan Saxena....The Kargil Girl', the nature of the film was also changed. “A historical film made on the Indian armed forces based on the life story of a war hero has to be based on the true incidents/instances and the audience watching such a biopic film assumes that the incidents/events shown therein are actual and true event," the plea said.

“Such a movie cannot be fictionalized or dramatized to such an extent as in the present movie wherein an entirely different perspective is created based on false and misleading facts/events which leaves an adverse impression in the minds of the viewers thereby tarnishing the image of the true characters and the organization which is shown in a historical and biopic film," it added.

The plea states that the IAF has always stood ahead in upholding' the fundamental principles embodied in the Constitution of India. The IAF believes in gender equality and has always ensured a healthy working environment for all its officials, uninfluenced by their gender, caste, region or religion, it added.

Earlier on 28 August, the High court had disposed-off a plea seeking directions to modify or delete certain scenes and dialogues in the movie.

