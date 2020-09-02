Delhi HC refuses to stay streaming of Gunjan Saxena on Netflix

The plea alleged that by changing the name of the movie from 'Kargil Girl' to 'Gunjan Saxena....The Kargil Girl', the nature of the film was also changed. “A historical film made on the Indian armed forces based on the life story of a war hero has to be based on the true incidents/instances and the audience watching such a biopic film assumes that the incidents/events shown therein are actual and true event," the plea said.