Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea challenging validity of IBC ordinance

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, which suspended proceedings against defaults arising on or after 25 March for six months in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

The HC bench has sought a reply from the government and the bankruptcy board by 31 August.

The IBC ordinance, dated 5 June, suspended provisions of Section 7, 9 and Section 10. As per the petition, the ordinance deprives the corporate applicant of the ability to initiate corporate insolvency resolution process and take the benefit of the Code for resolution of its debts. In these extraordinarily difficult times for businesses, suspension of Section 10 is "irrational, displays haste, is illogical, and unjustified", it claimed.

The petition filed by Rajiv Suri through advocate Shikhil Suri alleged that the ordinance could push the companies towards liquidation, discourage entrepreneurship and defeat the objectives of the Code.

"The effect of the said Ordinance is to deprive a corporate applicant of its statutory rights under Section 10 and is also violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. The said Ordinance in suspending the provisions of Section 10 of the Code will push the companies towards liquidation, discourage entrepreneurship and defeat the objectives of the Code," the plea added.

