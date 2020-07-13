Delhi HC seeks ECI response on plea seeking de-recognition of YSR Congress Party

NEW DELHI : The Delhi High court on Monday sought response from Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea by Anna YSR Congress Party seeking withdrawal of YSR’s Congress party’s status as “recognised party" for the use of acronym ‘YSR’ by the latter, under Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968 and to de-register Yuvajana Sramika Rythu under its inherent powers.

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its petition, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. The Anna YSR has submitted that the YS Jaganohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party.

The plea states that petitioner is a registered political party formed in the State of Andhra Pradesh since 29 September 2015 with Shaik Mahaboob Basha as its party President and Founder.

The next date of hearing is on 3 September.

In the last General Election of 2019, it contested under its name “Anna YSR Congress Party" under the symbol of a plough, it said.

It added that YSR Congress party is a registered political party under the name “Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party" since 11 January 2011 and is currently the ruling party in the State of Andhra Pradesh Party led by its leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the incumbent Chief Minister of the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The petition states that the respondent is obliged under law and as directed by Election Commission to use the name “Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party" and not it’s abbreviated form ‘YSR Congress Party’ which is an integral part of the Petitioner’s name “Anna YSR Congress Party".

It alleges that the party is guilty of clear, wilful, pre-mediated, deliberate and conscious disobedience to adhere to lawful directions and instructions of ECI.

