Delhi HC seeks ECI response on plea seeking de-recognition of YSR Congress Party

The Anna YSR Congress Party, in its petition, has opposed the use of acronym YSR Congress Party in the letterheads of the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh. The Anna YSR has submitted that the YS Jaganohan Reddy-led party was registered in the name of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party and alleged that it is illegally using the letterheads with the acronym of YSR Congress Party.